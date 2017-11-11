RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Ready To Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping Dog That Bit Her Son

Kim Zolciak will keep the family dog that bit her 5-year-old boy, and if rival NeNe Leakes has something to say about that, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned there’s going to be a ‘RHOA’ catfight!

Well, would it be a catfight if it was about a dog? To find out the answer, fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta will have to tune in if NeNe Leakes, 49, decides to bark at Kim Zolciak, 39, over her decision to keep the dog that bit her 5-year-old son’s face. “Kim knows people on the show are judging her over this and talking about her and she’s expecting a confrontation,” a RHOA insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s back at war with Nene and is ready for her to attack her over this very controversial decision. But Kim stands by her choice completely.”

The decision comes months after Kim’s son, Kash, came close to losing his eye. Kash and the dog – named Sinn – were playing outside on April 22. Kim, Kroy Beirmann, 32, and Kroy’s six-year-old son KJ were also there, just hanging out while Kroy was using a leaf blower. Sinn was a never a fan of the leaf blower, and it put the dog on edge. One thing led to another and when the parents turned away, the dog bit the little boy. “It was not an attack — he nipped at Kash’s face in an attempt to communicate with Kash,” Kim said when recounting the incident. “Not that that is an excuse. But he took off running. It wasn’t as if he was attacking. Sinn knew he had done wrong.”

Of course, not everyone is going to see things that way. Take NeNe. She decided to pull off an epic diss on Halloween. After accusing Kim of purposely leak a video that showed a cockroach crawling across NeNe’s floor. It quickly escalated from there, to the point where NeNe is threatening to quit the show. However, at Halloween, NeNe decided to mock Kim by dressing up Gregg Leakes like a giant roach while she wore a “Pest Control” costume.

If NeNe decides to make a joke or tease Kim about her dog situation, the insider says that Kim will have none of it. “Kim is confident that they’re making the right choice for her son, for their dog and for the family. Anyone that wants to question her better be ready for a fight.”

