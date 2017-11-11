Kim Kardashian & Katy Perry Hang Out The Day Taylor Swift Released Her Album & Fans Are Screaming

Wait, what?! Kim Kardashian just shared a pic from her hangout with Katy Perry on the very day Taylor Swift dropped her album! What does this mean?!

If you're a Taylor Swift fan, then today is pretty much a holiday, right?! Her new album Reputation just dropped and it is INSANE. On top of that, the 27-year-old songstress is going to perform on Saturday Night Live tomorrow! Everything amazing is happening at once! However, there's a small circle of folks who aren't exactly Taylor fans — and they are hanging out together today!

That’s right! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Katy Perry, 33, shared a photo in which they are kicking back together the very day that Taylor dropped her album! Looks like Kim and lil North West, 4, attended Katy’s concert at the Staples Center in LA! Also, we’re loving North’s super-stylish flamingo shades! As you can imagine, some fans immediately freaked upon seeing this snap! “@KimKardashian is hanging out with @katyperry the day @taylorswift13 releases her album,” one fan wrote, along with the side-eye emoji. “@KimKardashian is hanging out with @katyparry the day of @taylorswift13’s album release…,” another fan wrote alongside a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air shrugging meme and this statement: I ain’t even surprised. So much shadiness!

As we previously reported, after Taylor’s SNL performance, we’re hearing that her rumored fella Joe Alwyn, 26, has a romantic night in store for her! “Joe is planning to break away from filming his latest project to surprise Taylor with a romantic dinner at her favorite hotel in New York after her SNL appearance,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is super proud of her new music. Joe has heard the entire album and thinks this is her best work ever; he loves it. Joe feels like the luckiest guy in the world and is excited about joining Taylor on some of her tour stops.” Wow! So sweet!

