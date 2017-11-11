Khloe Kardashian Slams Photoshop Rumors & Calls Out The ‘Haters’ With 2 New Sexy Selfies

Absolutely gorgeous! Khloe Kardashian just clapped back at the haters claiming she photoshops her pics in the best way possible — with some new sexy stills! Check ’em out right here!

For whatever reason, the speculation surrounding Khloe Kardashian‘s pics and her insane looks is pretty much always debated! Perhaps it’s because she went from the forgettable Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to a fitspo queen with all the likes! Recently, KoKo once again came under fire from critics believing that A) She recently got a nose job and B) That she’s been photoshopping her stunning selfies! Well, the 33-year-old has an answer for her critics and it is just about perfect! Head here to peruse Khloe’s sexiest moments!

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” she captioned not 1 but 2 new amazing selfies! In them, the blonde bombshell strikes some playful poses in a black leopard-print number that perfect offsets her luscious locks and pink pout! Best. Response. Ever! She seriously has a knack for turning negative press into an opportunity! And it’s just another reason to love this girl!

Khloe also managed to add some kindling to the endless pregnancy rumors with a new super-sexy pic! She shared a snap of herself striking a pose in a Good American bodysuit that immediately had fans carefully scrutinizing if her alleged baby bump was taking shape! “You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!!” she captioned the stunning pic. “I see a baby bump,” one fan wrote. “That baby bump is looking good,” another follower chimed in. It’s time to face facts: Khloe makes the rules when it comes to her inspiring image and we’re all going to keep watching!

