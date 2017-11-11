Kevin Hart: Fans Are Trolling Him Hard For Going Shirtless In Glam Maternity Photo Shoot

Fashion forward or faux pas? Kevin Hart posed with his glowing wife Eniko Parrish for a glamorous maternity photo shoot, but some fans couldn’t get over him going shirtless for the occasion. Trolls were coming out of the woodwork to throw shade!

Eniko Parrish Hart, 33, and Kevin Hart, 38, looked blissfully in love while posing for their super sweet maternity photo shoot. The comedian shared the heartwarming pic of him embracing his stunning wife on Nov. 10, and although it was totally adorable, fans were having a field day in the comment section for entirely different reasons. “Seriously tho please put a damn shirt on!!! I’m sick of seeing your ashy a** nipples lol,” one fan wrote, trolling him for his style choice. “Put your damn shirt on lmfao but your wife is glowing congratulations to the both of you and god bless,” another added. Either way, Eniko is expecting her very first bundle of joy with Kevin and she is clearly over the moon about expanding their family. See pics of stars showing off their baby bumps, here.

Kevin even poked fun at himself while sharing their intimate pic. “Such a amazing photo shot by @aspictures #Harts #DopePic #WeAreTheSameHeightWhenWeAreBareFoot #iPromiseImNotStandingOnAnything 😂😂😂😂,” he wrote. Of course, fans didn’t hold back with their hard-hitting jokes. “Ummm what did they have Kevin standing on lol we all know she towers over him ! Smh,” one chimed in. Despite his recent cheating scandal, Kevin is doing his best to move on and learn from his mistakes, as he’ll be bringing his highly anticipated “The Irresponsible Tour” to cities across the country beginning in Dec. 2017.

Kevin surprisingly mocked his sex extortion scandal in a newly released trailer for his upcoming tour, by having other versions of himself slam his alleged unfaithful behavior! Meanwhile, Eniko is staying by her man’s side, so it looks like they’re working through any past issues. The dynamic duo is so elated about welcoming their baby boy to the world. Their bundle of joy could be arriving any day now and they revealed they’re naming him Kenzo Hart!

