News

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: He’s Hoping She’ll Say He’s Her ‘Official’ Boyfriend

Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.

We’re hearing that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are super close to making things official! So what’s stopping them!? Here’s the details!

If you’re a Jelena fan, then last week was absolutely astounding! Justin Bieber, 23, and his ladylove Selena Gomez, 25, were inseparable and they weren’t keeping their romance to themselves! Now, once again, they’ve disappeared from the public eye. But that doesn’t mean there’s trouble brewing! We’re hearing that the rumored couple are attempting to slow down and not get ahead of themselves, especially with their fans throughout the world watching! However, rumor has it they are close to officially getting back together! Head here for tons more pics of Justin and Selena together!

“They are great and very happy,” an insider tells People. “It just got too crazy last week with all the attention.” The source revealed that their decision to take their relationship out of the public eye was an effort to take a lot of the stress out of their relationship. As devoted fans know, too much attention has taken a serious toll on the “Love Yourself” crooner in the past. “Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn’t like the chaos,” they stated, adding, “They agreed to stay more low-key.”

A second source revealed to the mag that they aren’t together “but it’s getting close.” OMG! “They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key,” the second insider revealed. It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before Jelena officially returns to our lives! Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are they about to become an official couple or no? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!