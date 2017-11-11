Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: He’s Hoping She’ll Say He’s Her ‘Official’ Boyfriend

We’re hearing that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are super close to making things official! So what’s stopping them!? Here’s the details!

If you’re a Jelena fan, then last week was absolutely astounding! Justin Bieber, 23, and his ladylove Selena Gomez, 25, were inseparable and they weren’t keeping their romance to themselves! Now, once again, they’ve disappeared from the public eye. But that doesn’t mean there’s trouble brewing! We’re hearing that the rumored couple are attempting to slow down and not get ahead of themselves, especially with their fans throughout the world watching! However, rumor has it they are close to officially getting back together! Head here for tons more pics of Justin and Selena together!

“They are great and very happy,” an insider tells People. “It just got too crazy last week with all the attention.” The source revealed that their decision to take their relationship out of the public eye was an effort to take a lot of the stress out of their relationship. As devoted fans know, too much attention has taken a serious toll on the “Love Yourself” crooner in the past. “Justin canceled his tour to take care of his mental health and he wants to continue to focus on this. He didn’t like the chaos,” they stated, adding, “They agreed to stay more low-key.”

A second source revealed to the mag that they aren’t together “but it’s getting close.” OMG! “They just backed off a little from being out there and are being a bit more low-key,” the second insider revealed. It sounds like it’s only a matter of time before Jelena officially returns to our lives! Cannot. Wait.

