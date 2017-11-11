Did Kylie Jenner Confirm She’s Having A Girl With Travis Scott? See Why Fans Are Convinced Again

Kylie Jenner has her fans thinking she confirmed she’s having a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott after posting a series of pink-themed photos on Snapchat. See what has everyone speculating here!

Is it a girl? Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby and the reality star caused speculation that her baby-to-be is a girl by taking to Snapchat on Nov. 10 to post some cryptic pink-themed photos. The reality star’s photos included a photo of herself with pink hair and a pink bow emoji, two pink birthday cakes for her niece Dream Kardashian‘s first birthday, her hand with nails painted bright pink, an upcoming holiday campaign set with a pink chair and pink Christmas tree accompanied by framed Barbie doll photos on the wall, and finally, some pink butterfly jewelry. Her captions for the photos didn’t reveal anything special, but fans can’t help but think this is Kylie’s way of secretly revealing the gender of her bundle of joy. See more cryptic photos from Kylie here!

Kylie’s been having fun posting what appears to be subtle hints about her pregnancy since the reports first went public and she seems to love to keep everyone guessing on not only the gender, but also if she is even pregnant since nothing official has been confirmed. Whether it’s posting a photo of snacks that includes a box of tampons or a selfie in which she is wearing really baggy clothing, Kylie is definitely keeping us on our toes!

In addition to Kylie, her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly pregnant and keeping it under the radar. All eyes have been on the brunette beauties and although it seems they aren’t ready to share their joyous news just yet, they can’t hide their growing bellies forever! We can’t wait for the confirmations everyone’s been patiently waiting for. A whole new set of Kardashians may soon be here and we couldn’t be more ready for it!

