Ooh la la! Heidi Klum took to Instagram to show off a very sexy video of herself dancing in the shower while totally nude. See the brave post here!

Heidi Klum, 44, reminded everyone why she’s on of the top models in the country when she took to Instagram stories to post some video clips of herself dancing in the shower to “Fast Love” by George Michael while wearing, well, nothing! Although the sexy pro’s video doesn’t show her face, it does show her bare behind and a steamy glass door on which she drew the shape of a heart. As with anything Heidi is in, she looked amazing in the confident post, definitely proving she’s still got it after all these years. See more sexy photos of stars rinsing off in the shower here!

Heidi often uses social media to show off her model physique and seemingly flawless face. Here nude photos reminds us that she is comfortable in her own skin and not afraid of what others may think. Being under the spotlight on a regular basis can get tiring, but Heidi embracing her confidence couldn’t be more admirable! It turns out the way the blonde beauty grew up has a lot to do with the reason she’s so free about being nude. “I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free.”

Heidi recently threw her annual Halloween bash for the 18th year in a row and impressed everyone when she dressed in the iconic costume of Michael Jackson‘s werewolf with jeans and a varsity jacket from the music video for “Thriller.” Her memorable costumes over the years have included Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Cleopatra, and even an old lady!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Heidi’s very sexy photos? Tell us your thoughts here!