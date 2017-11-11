Khloe Kardashian Fuels Pregnancy Rumors: Fans Think She’s Showing Off ‘Baby Bump’

Wait a minute…is that a bump? Could it be? Khloe Kardashian posed in a skin-tight velour suit that had fans convinced that she was showing off the bun that’s allegedly in her oven!

What started off as an advertisement for the Good American fashion line ended up as another chapter of the ongoing saga of Khloe Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy. The 33-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians posed in one of Good American’s newest ensembles, a velour bodysuit that hugged every single inch of Koko’s body. “You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!!” she wrote on Nov. 10. “ You can mix and match colors (I’m obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays.”

The holidays happen to be the perfect time to connect with the family, and Khloe’s commercial left her fans thinking about her family – namely, the baby she’s allegedly having with Tristan Thompson, 26. “I see a baby bump,” toadylynntimerman_ said in the comments, a sentiment that was echoed by a bunch of people. “Aww I can see a bump,” Blissft wrote, while ms_colie said “that baby bump is looking good.” fattie_lion.penda chimed in by saying “Swttyyyy congs..i see the belly auntiee koko”

The question is when were these pics taken? After all, Koko definitely didn’t have a baby bump in the video she shot for D I F F Charitable Eyewear. The company announced its Koko line on Nov. 9, featuring the Strong Looks Better Naked author walking in a vid where she walked towards the camera in an off-white swimsuit. Was there a bump? Nope. It’s possible that the video was shot before Khloe got pregnant. If these Good American shots are after she got knocked up, then it might be the first time she’s revealing her bump.

The Nancy Drews of the Internet have been all over Khloe lately. When Khloe posted a picture of her cuddling an adorable pup, fans were more interested in her nose than the cute doggie. It looked as if Khloe had undergone some kind of augmentation, as the bridge of her nose looked slimmer. Some fans suggested plastic surgery while others thought it was just a severe case of contouring. However, as a surgeon EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Khloe’s nose didn’t come from a makeup brush or a scalpel. Perhaps this doc can weigh in on this possible bump?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Did Khloe just reveal her bump?