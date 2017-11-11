Khloe Kardashian: Plastic Surgeon Speaks On Appearance After Fans Think She Had A Nose Job

Did Khloe Kardashian get a new nose? Fans thought she went under the knife after she looked radically different in a new photo, but a doctor EXCLUSIVELY tells us whether she got work done or not!

When Khloe Kardashian, 33, uploaded a pic of her with a precious pup to her Instagram on Nov. 9, fans were left shook. They weren’t concerned with her furry friend, but more rattled by her face! Koko sported a narrower nose and a sharper jaw, which led some to think she secretly gotten work done. Others suggested that this new appearance was due to a fierce contour job, but as Dr. John Layke of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, it was neither knife nor makeup.

“That picture is 100% face-tuned,” Dr. Layke says. “Just saw her near the office not too long ago and her nose was nowhere near that narrow.” Gasp! Facetune, the popular app that helps your selfies “look your Hollywood best?” That almost seems worse, right? A Kardashian using Facetune is like an Olympic athlete getting caught doping (well, not really. Besides, everyone experiments with Facetune or that certain Snapchat filter once in a while, right?)

Perhaps it’s for the best that Khloe’s altered appearance can be chalked up to a bit of touchup. After all, she’s reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, and going under the knife with a bun in the oven is not recommended. “As far as pregnancy and cosmetics, Board-Certified plastic surgeons generally feel that cosmetic treatments during pregnancy should be avoided,” Dr. John Layke tells HollywoodLife.com. Good to know!

“If something MUST be done,” he adds, “then PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and micro-needling can be performed after the 1st trimester. In all reality, during pregnancy the surge of hormones generally leads to thicker skin, hair and nails, plumper lips and larger breasts – thus the ‘pregnancy glow.'” Khloe put those “larger breasts” on display while strolling through New York City on Oct. 28, all while trying to keep her alleged pregnancy under wraps.

Khloe has looked phenomenal during this reported pregnancy, which is why fans were buzzing after seeing her with a different nose. Thankfully, everyone can rest easy knowing that she has left her beautiful face alone. Maybe she’s born with it? Maybe it’s Maybelline? Maybe it’s a $5.99 purchase on the App store?

