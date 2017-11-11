Ah, the good life! Coco Austin caused a stir when she strolled down the busy NYC streets on Nov. 11, while her assistant vacuumed the pavement in front of her. Fans are freaking over the shocking video as it goes viral!

Coco Austin, 38, has no shame in her game! The reality star was being filmed while walking down a busy street in Manhattan on Nov. 11, with her precious baby girl Chanel in her arms. Interestingly enough, fans started to gather around Coco when they noticed that her assistant was vacuuming the pavement in front of her! (You read that correctly). Ice-T’s, 59, stunning wife explained how she simply wanted dirt off the ground as she made her way, but passerby’s still looked pretty stumped by the bizarre sight. Rocking a bright pink ensemble, Coco had all eyes on her while making her way through the Big Apple, especially after video of her “diva behavior” surfaced and went viral! See Coco’s hottest pics ever, here.

The jaw-dropping clip of Coco has already garnered over 10,000 views and is rising by the minute. She appeared to be totally unfazed by the crowd while following a man carrying a portable vacuum cleaner. Coco is no stranger to pushing boundaries and shocking fans, last treating her followers to an eye-full with her wildly sexy Halloween costume. The gorgeous model dressed as a mermaid for the holiday and she wowed in a blue skirt tail, while showing off her enviable body. She completed her look with pasties over her nipples and totally slayed the game. Prior to that, she bared it all while posing up a storm during a photo shoot for her “CocoLicious” lingerie line!

Coco and Ice-T have been happily married since 2002 and the lovebirds welcomed their precious baby girl in Nov. 2015. She previously opened up to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about what she’s learned after becoming a mom. “I didn’t really think I had patience until she came along,” she admitted. “Now I have a lot of patience!” Coco loves having a sweet baby girl to dress up just like her and they are constantly twinning. “I just love it,” she gushed. “I have a little girl, so I’m trying to do every moment up.”

