‘Little Women’ Star Briana Renee ‘Heartbroken’ Over Split After Trying To Save Marriage

Little Women: LA married couple Briana Renee, 35, and Matt Grundhoffer, 40, are sadly splitting up after reports that Matt has been unfaithful have surfaced and Briana is devastated over it all.

“Briana is absolutely heartbroken, she truly thought that she and Matt were soulmates, and that they would be together forever,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Briana tried everything in her power to save her marriage, but Matt just couldn’t be faithful, and after years of his flirting and cheating, Briana finally got to the point where enough was enough. She still loves him though, and part of her is hoping that this will act as a wake up call to him—that he will realize what he’s losing and finally address his issues. Briana’s not banking on it though, and as much as it tears her apart, she knows she has to try and move on. Briana deserves to be with someone that loves and respects her completely, and sadly, Matt just isn’t that person.” See pics of Briana in happier times here.

The couple have been married for three years and have showcased details of their marriage along with other co-stars on the Lifetime reality show, including Matt’s infidelity issues. In addition to having two children from previous relationships, the former couple have a 16-month-old son together.

Their tumultuous relationship has been under the public eye for a while and now that Briana is stepping forward with the decision to put an end to things, it’s definitely made an impact with followers. No matter where the road leads for both Briana and Matt, we wish them the best from here on out and hope they can find happiness wherever it may be.

