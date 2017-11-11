Blake Shelton Defends Garth Brooks After Ex Miranda Lambert Slams Him For Lip Syncing

Blake Shelton to the rescue! After his ex, Miranda Lambert, trashed Garth Brooks’ lip-syncing as ‘bullsh*t,” Blake jumped to the country music icon’s defense, saying he still considers Garth to be a hero!

It’s 2017 and country music stars are arguing about a performer lip-syncing at a televisions awards show. This is real life. The latest shot in this ridiculous war came on Nov. 10, courtesy of Blake Shelton. The 41-year-old country music star showed some support for Garth Brooks, 55, after Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert, 34, (and her current boyfriend, musician Anderson East, 29) dragged Garth for lip-syncing at the County Music Association awards. “Hey @garthbrooks,” Blake tweeted. “I still love you. #hero #respect.”

Well, if things weren’t frosty between Blake and Miranda before, they’re probably ice-cold right now. Miranda sided with Anderson, who had quite a lot to say after he watched Garth “perform” at the Nov. 8 awards show. “As a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night…this truly offends me,” Anderson wrote online. When he reposted the same criticism to Instagram, Miranda added her two cents in the comments. “If you can’t sing then don’t. It’s better to be hones than to pretend. I think it’s bullsh*t.”

“I was told country music is three chords and the truth,” Anderson wrote about the music genre that produced such golden nuggets of truth as “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” and “You Look Like I Need A Drink.” Since we’re talking about truth, the reason Garth decided to use a backing track at the CMAs is that he was dealing with an illness in the middle of a 12-show-in-10-day run. “We made a game-time call,” Garth said. Instead of pushing his voice for an awards show, he decided to save it for the fans that probably paid a lot of money to see him.

I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth. https://t.co/jucvh4xmpy — Anderson East (@Andersoneast) November 10, 2017

Garth actually gave some love to Miranda while explaining his choice to lip-sync. “Let me tell you who fought the good fight tonight, in my opinion,” he told reporters, according to E! News. “Miranda Lambert. She’s one of few females that we play, so you’d think she’d want to play it safe. She came out and she stuck country music in all of our faces tonight, traditional country music. So, she’s fighting the good fight.”

What do you think about this, HollywoodLifers? Was it a big deal for Garth to lip-sync? Do you think Blake should have stayed out of the fight?