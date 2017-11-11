Beyonce Sipping Tea Listening To Taylor Swift’s Album: Why She’s Loving The Kanye West Diss Tracks

Beyonce listened to Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Reputation’ and absolutely loves it, especially the revenge songs for Kanye West, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the details here!

Beyonce, 36, had a great time listening to Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated new album, Reputation, and was impressed by the honest lyrics of the tracks. “Beyonce is loving Taylor’s new album,” a source close to Beyonce EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is sitting back, sipping her tea, listening to all the new songs while trying to decipher the lyrics. Beyonce is feeling Taylor’s new stuff and can totally relate to a lot of what Taylor is singing about. Beyonce has been through a lot and writes about her struggles too so she appreciates that Taylor throws it all out there.” It sounds like there’s a true musical soul connection going on there!

What about the tracks that deliver a message to Taylor’s nemesis, Kanye West? “Bey is also loving the entertaining Kimye diss tracks,” the source continued. “Beyonce is like anyone else and she appreciates some juicy drama like the beef between Taylor and Kanye. She thinks the Taylor’s new album is done well and none of the disses are overly mean-spirited so she is here for it all.” Check out some other celebrity feuds Taylor’s had here!

As everyone knows, Beyonce and Taylor have some history when it comes to the Kanye drama. Taylor winning the MTV Video Music Award over Beyonce back in 2009 is what started the whole feud between Taylor and Kanye. After Kanye interrupted Taylor’s acceptance speech to tell the crowd that Beyonce should have won, Beyonce later kindly let Taylor have the stage during her own win. We’re glad to see these two still supporting each other after all these years!

