Joann van den Herik: 5 Things To Know About Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Model Cousin

Gigi and Bella Hadid might need to make room on the catwalk for an up-and-comer — their cousin! Joann van den Herik shares her gorgeous genes with the sisters, and it shows. Here’s everything you need to know about Joann!

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, have no problem sharing the catwalk with each other, which is good since they might need to make room for another beautiful relative. Joann van den Herik, 18, is a cousin of the Hadid sisters, and she’s got the jaw-dropping features and modeling skills to prove it. Seriously, she looks just like Gigi! Get to know the sister duo’s secret model cousin with these five facts. 1. She’s a plus-size model. She recently signed with International Model Management and Maxime Models, where she’s part of their 12+ International Model Management and Maxime Models. She uses her Instagram to post a mix of selfies and images from professional photo shoots that show off her beautiful curves.

2.She’s an advocate for body-positivity. Along with posting photos on her Instagram to promote her modeling career, she also spreads positive messages about body image in her captions. Her inspiring messages reach her near 32 thousand followers, and spread encouragement like, “Guys and girls, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a sixpack, or a size zero. You’re just as beautiful as everyone. Don’t try to compare or compete with others, your body is a temple which you should care and love for. Don’t let your mind bully your body.”

3. She’s bilingual. Gigi and Bella’s cousin grew up (and still lives) in Holland. She speaks English fluently, but she’s more comfortable speaking in Dutch, her native tongue.

4. Her family is incredibly important to her. While she doesn’t live in the same country as her famous cousins, she has spent quality time with them, which she’s documented on her Instagram. But not only does she spread love to Gigi and Bella, she also routinely features other members of her family in her social media posts as well.

5. She has her own video blog on YouTube. Joann has over 1,000 subscribers on her channel. She switches off in languages for each one. When she speaks in Dutch, she sometimes uses English subtitles to translate to her English-speaking fans. She uses the platform to do everything from discuss life as a plus-size model to introducing her boyfriend of two-years to her followers.

