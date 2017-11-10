Is Tyrese Gibson’s New Wife Pregnant With His Second Child Amid Nasty Custody Battle?

Is Tyrese going to have another child? The star said he has ‘another one on the way’ with his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, amidst a custody battle with ex Norma Gibson over their daughter Shayla. Watch the video here!

Tyrese Gibson, 38, has been having a super rough time with his custody battle. He’s currently fighting for the child he has with ex-wife Norma Gibson, but Tyrese may also be gearing up to have yet another kid! The actor/singer posted a cryptic video on Facebook that was addressed to his fellow fathers, and also seemed to insinuate that his wife Samantha Lee Gibson is pregnant with his second child. Watch the clip below!

“So, I’m saying this to all the fathers. You know compassion is being able to understand the seat and the reality that someone else is sitting in,” he said. “That’s compassion. It’s not about the seat that you’re sitting in, The Rock. It’s about the seat that everybody’s sitting in, you know? Look at this.” He then proceeded to show off his hoodie that had the words, “Shayla Rocks,” written across the front. While pointing to his sweatshirt, he said, “Shayla, my first and only pregnancy… Well, I got another one on the way, but he’s not here yet.” What!? Did Tyrese just drop a low-key pregnancy announcement on us? See pics of Tyrese and Samantha Lee here.

Tyrese posted on his Facebook page on Nov. 10, and wrote a caption that also referred to a possible second child for the star. “Powerful women of God, cause you guys seem to show UP for each other,” he said. “I’ve always showed up for you. Your events your moments I️ am simply asking that you show up for my wife…. So that I can stay married… my WIFE, who is now pregnant, is the new President of The Love Circle Foundation could really use some help….” OMG?!

It definitely seems like the couple is expecting, but this surely must be a difficult time for Tyrese to prepare for another child. He’s currently in the midst of an ugly custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter Shayla. The video he shared seemed to be directed at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, who Tyrese reportedly has begged not to delay production on their newest Fast & Furious film so that he could pay off the legal fees he’s been racking up. If he really is broke, he’s definitely going to need to start making money again soon to support his second child!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrese and Samantha Lee are expecting a child together? What do you think about the way it was announced? Let us know below!