Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Slam The NRA & Demand Gun Control: It’s ‘Common Sense’

Country music’s cutest couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, are speaking out for better gun regulations in America in a new interview! Here’s what they had to say!

It’s easy to see why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, both 50, are country music’s darlings. Not only are they an attractive, insanely talented couple, they also firmly stand by their beliefs. Even when it’s not so popular. The picture-perfect pair recent sat down for an interview with Billboard magazine in which they shared their concerns about gun control in America, especially after several horrific shootings. Head here to take a peek at more pics of Tim and Faith, as well as the rest of the attendees at the 2017 CMA Awards!

“Look, I’m a bird hunter ― I love to wing-shoot,” Tim told the mag. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.” The interview took place just two weeks after nearly 60 people were gunned down at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Vegas, and the couple revealed that they were shaken by the vicious attack.

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” Faith chimed in. Then she took a not-so-subtle jab at the NRA for hindering new gun control legislation. “The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.” Preach!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving their thoughts on gun control? Don’t agree? Tell us your reactions in the comments section below!