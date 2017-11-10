Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Is The Weeknd Writing About Them For His Next Album?

Should Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber be worried about potential diss tracks on The Weeknd’s next album? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what he has planned!

Selena Gomez, 25, started hanging out with Justin Bieber, 23, again just days before news broke that she had ended her relationship with The Weeknd, 27, and so, we have the love triangle of the year! The “Starboy” singer has been careful not to throw any obvious shade his ex’s way, but will the same thing be true when he puts out new music in the future? “The Weeknd is already working on his next album,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He writes about his life, his highs and lows. He’s writing songs about his relationship with Selena, but he’s promised to keep it positive.” Indeed, it seems he and Sel have ended things amicably — she even liked one of his photos on Instagram after the split. FOR MORE ON JELENA, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

What about The Biebs, though? “Justin’s a different story,” our source admits. “Abel’s made no promises about him.” Well, we can’t exactly blame The Weeknd for being a little peeved at how everything went down — after all, it does seem like Justin swooped in out of nowhere! Fans were shocked when Justin was photographed at Sel’s home in mid-October, but the buzz was amplified the next week, when the two were caught on a breakfast date and at church together. All of this was before news broke of the 25-year-old’s breakup from The Weeknd, adding to the confusion. The next day, though, the split was confirmed, and that entire week, Justin and Selena were inseparable.

The on-again lovers seem to have cooled things off a bit over the lat few days, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Justin is all-in on making it official again, he’s just waiting on the OK from Sel. Where will we see them together next!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd will come for Justin on his next album?