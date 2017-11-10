Did The Weeknd Shade Ex Selena Gomez In New Message? ‘Don’t Fall In Love, That S*** Is Pointless’

Uh-oh! Is The Weeknd taking a shot at Selena Gomez with a new post?! The crooner posted a clip that has fans convinced he’s referencing his breakup! Here’s all the juicy details!

In love, there’s always winners and losers. Which is why, as exciting and enthralling as it is to see Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, back together, it’s rough to imagine what The Weeknd, 27, is going through. Which brings us to his latest Instagram story. The “Starboy” singer shared a brief clip of a treeline at night as his track “Tell Your Friends” plays. The lyrics include: “They told me not to fall in love, that sh*t is pointless.” Is he subtly lashing out at Selena?! See more pics of Justin and Selena together right here.

This shady-looking post comes just one day after Sel liked a photo of The Weeknd‘s (real name Abel Tesfaye), driving fans into a frenzy. The songstress liked a photo featuring Abel wishing his pal French Montana, 33, a happy birthday during a night of fun. Afterward, fans were pretty divided over what the gesture could mean. And many were pretty angry with Selena for choosing to subtly reach out to her ex that way! “Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,” one wrote. “You get our feelings mixed up.”

As for Justin and Selena’s newfound romance, we’re hearing that she’s been truly impressed by his commitment to avoiding all the mistakes they’ve made in the past this time around! “Selena is blown away by Justin’s new integrity,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Since they’ve reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes, and is doing everything he says he is going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.” Wow!

Don't fall in love that shit is pointless,The Weeknd story

Was he talking about Selena pic.twitter.com/v0ggYZrKNK — SAGE★ (@S764xx) November 10, 2017

