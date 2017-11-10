YASSS! Taylor Swift joins guest host Tiffany Haddish for a new ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo, and we need these fierce ladies to be BFFs. These girls are going to have a blast on the Nov. 11 episode of ‘SNL!’

Taylor Swift’s back! In her first live performance since Feb. 2017, the 27-year-old singer will join guest host Tiffany Haddish, 37, as the musical guest on the Nov. 11 episode of Saturday Night Live. Taylor is so psyched to be doing SNL with the Girls Trip star. “Tiffany, I just wanted to say I am so excited that we’re doing SNL together…” Taylor gushes to Tiffany, before the actress cuts her off. “Listen, listen. I just want to know, are any of those new songs about me?” Tiffany asks.

“Well, no,” Taylor replies. Tiffany has the perfect solution for that. “Well, can we pretend that they are?” she asks. “Absolutely,” Taylor says. Then the two ladies start dancing like no one’s watching! This is Taylor’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live since popping up on the 40th anniversary special in 2015. Tiffany is about to make SNL history as the first black female comedian to host the show.

Taylor’s highly-anticipated SNL performances come just one day after her new album, Reputation, was released. The album is Tay’s first since 1989, which dropped way back in 2014. Most of the album is Taylor gushing about her love for new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, but she does get some shady digs in at Kanye West, 40, Kim Kardashian, 37, Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36. Seriously, listen to “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” and “Getaway Car.” Taylor spills all the tea! Taylor hasn’t revealed what songs she’ll be singing on SNL yet, but you know her performances are going to be EPIC! Maybe she’ll even show up in a skit! Check out our podcast for more scoop on Taylor’s album!

