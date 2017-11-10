Taylor Swift Admits She Left Calvin Harris For Tom Hiddleston On ‘Reputation’s Sole Breakup Song

Have you been wondering why Taylor Swift’s relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston ended? It’s your lucky day — she tells us ALL about it on the new song ‘Getaway Car’ from ‘Reputation’!

While Taylor Swift’s first five albums were full of breakup tracks, Reputation is much more focused on love songs, with Taylor gushing about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, over and over again. No Tay Swift album would be complete without one breakup anthem, though, which is where “Getaway Car” comes in. Of course, Taylor went through two public breakups (Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston) since the release of her last record, 1989, but she managed to fill us in on the dirty details of BOTH of them in just one song.

Let’s break this one down. Toward the beginning of the song, Taylor sings “the ties were black, the lights were white,” and let’s not forget, she met Tom at a very fancy event, the Met Gala, like this one described. One problem, though: She was in a relationship with Calvin at the time, which is referenced in the next line: “I wanted to leave him. I needed a reason.” What better reason than a new guy like Tom, right? But, heading into the chorus, Taylor admits that relationship was “cursed” from the start, too. Sure, Tom may have been helping her get away from Calvin in her “getaway car,” but those are not the best circumstances to start a new relationship, which Taylor points out when she sings, “Don’t pretend it’s such a mystery, think about the place where you first met me.”

As the song continues, Taylor does what she’s done a bunch on Reputation: Pokes fun at herself. She confirms that the frenzy around this love triangle was a “circus” that could never be the perfect “love story.” Later on, in the bridge, she explains that it really shouldn’t have been a surprise that she ended things with Tom because “us traitors never learn.” Taylor may throw a lot of people under the bus with her songs, but that doesn’t mean she’s not also afraid to take some blame herself.

The moral of the story? “Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” she sings. What’s most important, though, is that we now know what people have speculated all along: Taylor totally broke up with Calvin just to be with Tom! Luckily, Taylor fell SO in love with Joe, and these two exes were able to get through her new album mostly unscathed!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Getaway Car”!?