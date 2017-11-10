News Flash: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Genius — If You’re Not On-Board, Figure It Out

After making us wait three years, Taylor Swift delivered more than fans could ever imagine with ‘Reputation’, a purely brilliant album and absolute lyrical masterpiece.

Taylor Swift, 27, has purposely kept quiet about her personal life and stayed out of the public eye over the last year, with the goal of letting her new music do the talking…and that’s exactly what she’s accomplished with Reputation. Everything we’ve wanted Taylor to address — her relationship with Joe Alwyn, her feud with Kanye West/Kim Kardashian, her breakups from Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris — is now literally right in front of us, written in the most captivating way possible. Taylor has always been a mastermind with song lyrics, but she takes things to a whole new level on Reputation, and the message she’s getting across could not be more clear: I am happier than I’ve ever been and I’ve found someone who loves me despite my bad reputation. FOR MORE ON TAYLOR, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

With Reputation, Taylor has proven that she can be inspired by love just as much as she can be inspired by heartbreak. Why do the songs sound different than anything she’s ever done before? Because she’s at a completely different place than she’s ever been in her life before. If you have a problem with her singing about sex so blatantly, let’s not forget that she’s a 27-year-old woman and this is simply a part of her life. Oh, and by the way, she’s been doing it for years — go back and take a listen to “Sparks Fly” if you don’t believe me. Taylor’s Reputation lyrics about being all-in on a relationship are just as relatable as her old lyrics about going through a breakup, and that just proves what an amazing gift she has.

For those of you who think “the old Taylor is dead” and refuse to get on-board with her new image and sound, let me break something to you: The old Taylor is very much alive and well in some of the most important ways. I simply cannot understand why people are criticizing Taylor for being “immature” and “petty” on songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.” News flash: Taylor has been calling out her enemies with scathing songs like these forever — you’ve heard “Better Than Revenge,” “Picture To Burn,” and “Bad Blood,” right? These new songs are just MORE. ADULT. VERSIONS of those. And guess what…Taylor Swift HAS grown up since she wrote her previous albums. She’s grown up a lot, in fact, and she should not be criticized because people want her to be the same exact girl she was.

Another important thing to note: Taylor is NOT afraid to take ownership for the part she played in everything that happened to her over the last year, and that is truly admirable. In “Getaway Car,” she admits to being a “traitor,” and takes ownership of the sh***y things she did in two different relationships. “Look What You Made Me Do” is brilliantly tongue-in-cheek. In “Don’t Blame Me,” she admits to love making her “crazy,” which is something that certainly hasn’t changed from her previous lyrics. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is the ULTIMATE Kanye diss track, and yet Taylor still makes fun of herself for being on such a high horse before he brought her down. There are various references to “mistakes” and past errors in judgment on the record, and she’s not afraid to call them out.

Reputation is SO MUCH more than Taylor simply placing blame on others and begging a man to save her — it’s her way of taking control of her life back and realizing that it’s OKAY to live her best life and not worry about what others have to say. And that is what’s most important. All in all, this album is a true masterpiece, and we need to give Taylor ALL OF THE AWARDS FOR IT.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Reputation!?