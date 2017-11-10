Sephora Is Having A HUGE Sale — Drop Everything, Shop Your Holiday Gifts Now & Save BIG

Beauty insiders, are you ready for it? You can save up to 20 percent in store and online through November 15! See how you can MAXIMIZE your money and get the best holiday gift sets below!

Guysssss, get ready, because Sephora is having their holiday bonus sale and you don’t want to miss it. Beauty Insiders (free to sign up!) can use the code INSIDER15 to save 15 percent off their entire purchase from November 10 to November 15! If you are a VIB ($350 spent each year), you can save 20 percent with the code 20FORVIB. Rouge members (who have spent $1,000) also get 20 percent off — use code 20FORROUGE. We’re freaking out! They already have SO many amazing gift sets available at insane prices well below the retail value, and this extra sale is just making everything even more appealing!

You can even use the discount on Dyson and Pat McGrath products, which NEVER go on sale, so this is MAJOR. Back in September, I was one of the lucky few to see over 100 holiday offerings from Sephora. They had SO much good stuff from brands like Benefit, The Ouai, Clinique, Dior, Drunk Elephant, Fresh, IGK, Living Proof, Marc Jacobs, YSL, Too Face, Tarte, NARS, and so many more! We want IT ALL! Of course, Sephora has their own line of amazing masks and makeup brushes, plus curated boxes that are amazing.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of our FAVORITE things this holiday season and get ready to shop for everyone you know — don’t forget to pick up some goodies for yourself!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to shop Sephora’s VIB Rouge sale?