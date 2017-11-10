Selena Gomez ‘Blown Away’ By Justin Bieber’s New Integrity: ‘He Keeps Every Promise’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are finally at the point in their relationship, where they’ve figured out how to make it work! We’ve learned that Justin’s been nothing short of supportive, and Selena feels so ‘secure!’

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, may not have it all figured out, but they’ve certainly made significant progress in the rebuilding of their relationship. After Selena’s battle with lupus and her life-saving kidney transplant, as well as Justin’s newfound maturity and self awareness, they’re on the road to romance recovery. “Selena is blown away by Justin’s new integrity,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Since they’ve reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes, and is doing everything he says he is going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.”

It’s been no secret that Justin had a bit more soul searching to do than Selena as they’ve grown through the years. And now, it’s time to give credit, where credit is due. “Justin has grown, matured and has really changed a lot in the last few years,” the source reveals, adding, that it’s meant a great deal to Selena, especially as they move forward together. “She is falling in love all over again with a new and improved Justin who calls when he says he is going to call, texts when he says he will and is doing everything right.”

While Sel and Justin have yet to address their rekindled friendship, it’s clear that things are going swell in Jelena land. Ever since her split with The Weeknd, 27, at the end of Oct., Sel and Justin have been inseparable. The pair were even reportedly hanging out weeks before the demise of her relationship with The Weeknd. Multiple reports claimed the two were back and forth for months, which led to their romance fizzling out. And, that’s when the Biebs strolled back into her life.

Jelena shocked the world when they were spotted at her CA home in late Oct. with mutual friends. After that, they were spotted laughing on bike rides, going on breakfast and dinner dates, and attending church services together. You would’ve thought it was 2009 all over again after seeing the adorable photos emerge of the longtime, on-and-off lovers. But, it’s 2017, and Jelena’s back! Well, nothing is confirmed yet, however, the pair is taking things slow, as Justin knows he has a lot to prove to Selena.

Sel and Justin met in 2009, when the Biebs had a public crush on Sel. Their relationship began when his manager reached out to hers that same year. And, the rest is history! We’re totally shipping these two, as always!

