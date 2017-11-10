Happy Birthday, Dream Kardashian! By the looks of the party Rob threw his one-year-old daughter, we’re sure she had an amazing day. She literally got her own car! See the adorable pics here.

Dream Kardashian got the full star treatment on her birthday! Her dad, Rob Kardashian, 30, threw her the biggest bash on Nov. 10, and it was seriously too cute. The party featured balloons spelling out, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream,” which is a sweet touch, even if Rob’s daughter can’t actually read yet. We know the party was super extravagant since it had not one, but two cakes — and one of them even had her face on it! See more pics from the epic party in the gallery above!

The toddler looked super happy while her dad picked her up in the air, and also while she sat in her VERY OWN Mercedes-Benz! Ok, her toy Mercedes-Benz. Rob bought her a bright pink electric miniature car that she can surely use to zoom around her grandma Kris Jenner‘s mansion. Have you seen that place? We’d need our own car to get around it too. See more pics of Dream here!

Like a true Kardashian, Dream’s party had quite an impressive guest list. Her aunts, Kim Kardashian, 37, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, all attended the adorable event and documented the occasion on their individual Snapchat stories. Dream’s cousins North West, 4, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick, 5, were also photographed celebrating their young relative’s big day. Noticeably absent from the party, however, was Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna, 29. While she’s certainly an important figure to her child, the rest of the family don’t get along well with her, which could explain the lack of invite. I mean, she literally sued the entire Kardashian family, so, it’s kind of fair that they wouldn’t let her in on the festivities. Hopefully Dream will be able to celebrate with her mom soon, though! But even if that doesn’t work out, we’re sure she already had the best party a one-year-old could’ve ever asked for.

