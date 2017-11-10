Happy Holidays from Nick Jonas and Shania Twain! The pair teamed up to drop ‘Say All You Want For Christmas’ and it’s exactly what we needed to prepare for December. Listen to the festive track here!

There are two types of people in November: those who mourn the passing of Halloween and those who crack out their holiday sweaters the second the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1. It seems that Nick Jonas, 25, and Shania Twain, 52, are firmly placed in the latter. The unexpected pair teamed up to release “Say All You Want For Christmas” and TBH, it’s one of the sexiest holiday songs we’ve ever heard. Stream it below!

Nick first teased the song on Twitter on Nov. 9 with a 16 second clip where you could hear Nick and Shania harmonizing together. He captioned it, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year…..isn’t it [Shania]” It sure is, Nick! Shania posted the same clip to her Twitter with a similar caption. While it might seem a little strange that these two teamed up, they’ve actually performed together before. They sang her hit track, “Party For Two” together live on April 29 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA. Shania even gushed about how special the moment was, while Nick said, “Shania Twain is the reason I’m in music today, so thank you for all the inspiration.” Aww! See pictures of Nick here!

The festive duet comes less than two months after the Sept. 29 release of Shania’s fifth studio album, Now. The EP was her first release in 15 years since the 2002 album, Up! and it’s clear Shania is definitely here to stay! The new holiday track is just more proof that the country singer’s back and better than ever. The tour for the album will begin in May 2018, but we’d totally be down for her and Nick performing their new track ASAP.

