Megan Fox Poses In Sexy Lingerie For Her Hottest Instagram Selfie Ever

Ow ow! Megan Fox just released a preview of her on-going campaign with lingerie brand, Frederick’s of Hollywood and it is indeed her sexiest photo EVER! See the snap that has fans going wild!

Megan Fox, 31, is “at it again,” as she wrote in the caption of her latest lingerie photo! The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 10, to post a new preview from her photoshoot with Frederick’s of Hollywood for The Megan Fox Collection. “Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season,” Fox wrote next to a selfie of her in sexy, white lace lingerie. A poker-faced Fox showed off her flat tummy and toned thighs in her latest selfie. Dainty necklaces fell down her chest, into her cleavage, as she posted in rustic bedroom with white decor. See the full shot of her lingerie photo below!

This isn’t the first time Fox has donned her sultry side for Frederick’s lingerie brand. Just last month, she modeled a few lacy numbers for brand’s holiday 2017 collection; which includes bodysuits, brads, chemises, corsets, panties and robes. And, this marks Fox’s first-ever design collaboration. The pieces she modeled ranged from velvet bodysuits with sext cutouts, to silk one-pieces, and cleavage-baring two pieces with lace and garters. Back in Sept. 2016, Fox announced on Instagram that she joined the lingerie company as a co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador.

And, let us remind you, Fox has that killer body and is a mother to three children — Noah Shannon Green, 5, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, 1, whom she shares with her husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

Despite being off the grid for a bit after she gave birth to her youngest, Journey, Fox has been hard at work. She recently covered Prestige Hong Kong‘s November issue, where she rocked a red lip and rosy cheeks in the stunning portrait. And, she’s about to immerse herself back into the acting world in Shadow Girl. Fox will star alongside Jim Alan Ritchson [Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows], in Shadow Girl, a magic realist tale, set in a timeless metropolis, according to Deadline. The pic follows Holly, who has faded to the point of becoming invisible and must find her way back into the world, according to the site.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Megan’s new photo?