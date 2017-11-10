‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kailyn & Javi Enjoy A Romantic Date — Getting Back Together?

OMG! Could Kailyn and Javi be getting back together? Our hearts fluttered a bit during the Nov. 10 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ when the two ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars shared a romantic dinner together.

Remember when we teased that massive fight Javi and Kailyn had during the Nov. 10 episode of Marriage Boot Camp? Well, things got heated even more during tonight’s installment of the reality series, but Javi didn’t end up leaving the house. Dr. Vee talked him into staying and after successfully completing a communication challenge with Kailyn, the Teen Mom 2 stars were awarded a romantic dinner date! Does this mean there’s a chance they may get back together? Well… that’s still up for debate. Click here to see more pics from Marriage Boot Camp!

Immediately after winning the challenge, Javi and Kailyn were led outside to a romantic table setting, where they first shared a few giggles, but then, more serious matters were brought up. “Since being here, have you seen how you carry personal issues into co-parenting?” Kailyn asked. “I do. Since I’m not ready to let go [of you], I feel that’s the only way I can keep you close to me,” Javi replied. But Kailyn said, “It’s not working.”

“I just need you to be patient with me,” Javi continued, before Kailyn jumped in and asked, “How can I be patient with you, when you’re threatening to take everything I’ve worked for?”

“I said, I’m going to take what we both deserve,” he explained, but she didn’t agree. “No. No,” Kailyn said. So when Javi asked her why she’s so unhappy with him, she just said that everything she’s ever wanted to say to him, she already has. And then, everyone was called back into the house for another challenge. So unfortunately for fans of Kailyn and Javi as a couple, things don’t look bright for them. Watch a video from their date above!

