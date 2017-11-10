Mariah Carey Reclaims Her Christmas Crown With ‘Lil Snowman’ — Hear The New Holiday Jam
The Queen of Christmas is BACK! Yes, Mariah Carey has just dropped another instant holiday classic called ‘Lil Snowman,’ and it’ll get you in the spirit without a doubt. Listen!
Mariah Carey, 47, has just dropped the soundtrack for her new animated movie Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, and it features a never-before-heard holiday song! Listen to the wintry-AF jam “Lil Snowman,” which dropped today, Nov. 10, below.
The animated film, which is based on Mariah’s ultimate hit, will be out on Blu-Ray, DVD, and online streaming Nov. 14. According to the synopsis: “When Little Mariah sees a darling little puppy named Princess at the pet store, she suddenly knows exactly what she wants for Christmas. Before her Christmas wish can come true, she must prove that she can dog-sit her uncle’s dog, Jack.” Sounds like a winner! See more of Mariah’s best pics.
The soundtrack also features Mariah’s songs “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again,” “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)” and, of course, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” So even if you’re not interested in the movie, the soundtrack is still great to add to your holiday music rotation this season!
Check out more of the lyrics to “Lil Snowman:”
Oh, my little snowman
He’s the coolest guy in town
His jelly eyes so happy
Nothing’s gonna bring him down
All the people say that there ain’t no way
This Christmas he ain’t coming around
Oh, my little snowman
He’s the finest boy to me (ooh, ooh, ooh)
He’s got them pretty little eyes
And the biggest belly you’ve ever seen (ooh, ooh, ooh)
He’s got his hat to the back ’cause he’s cool like that
And they don’t know how he makes me feel
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah’s new holiday song? Does it beat “All I Want for Christmas Is You?” Tell us in the comments!