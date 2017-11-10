Lupita Nyong’o Slams Magazine For Photoshop: My ‘Dark Skin & Coily Hair Are Beautiful’

Lupita Nyong’o graced the cover of Grazia UK magazine, but she’s not thrilled about the final result. The actress called out them out for editing her natural hair in the photos. Yikes! Read what she had to say about the use of photoshop here.

Anyone who picked up a copy of Grazia UK recently probably thought about how striking Lupita Nyong‘o, 34, looked on the cover — but there’s actually a huge issue with the images. The actress slammed the magazine on her Instagram for photoshopping the appearance of her natural hair. Not cool. She shared the original photos along with the cover to show that someone got rid of her curly hair and replaced it with a shaved look. See the images below.

Hair has always been a sensitive issue for black women, so it’s totally fair for Lupita to feel as if they crossed a serious line with this editing decision. She also bashed the change as a way to make her appearance adhere more with white standards of beauty. “As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too,” Lupita wrote. See more pictures of Lupita here.

While Lupita initially approached being on the cover as a positive opportunity to represent diversity in the media, she criticized the final product for its lack of acceptance for different types of beauty. “Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are,” the 12 Years A Slave actress said. “I am disappointed that [Grazia UK] invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair to fit their notion of what beautiful hair looks like.”

She also made it incredibly clear that not only was she a part of the decision, but that she never would have allowed it if she had known what the plan was. “Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.” Well said, Lupita.

Grazia UK responded to Lupita’s statement on their own Instagram, and claimed that the photographer edited the images without being directed by their team. They also apologized directly to Lupita for the role they played in overlooking the issue. Even though the response seems sincere, we’re glad the Star Wars actress refused to let it slide. Hopefully the magazine will be more sensitive in how they approach diversity from now on.

