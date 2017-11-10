Lionel Richie Points ‘Gun’ At His Head When Asked About Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Lionel Richie does not look happy! A video just surfaced of Sofia Richie and her pops walking a red carpet together where they were asked about her romance with Scott Disick! Here’s her dad’s reaction!

Sofia Richie‘s, 19, father, singer Lionel Richie, 68, has made no secret of his apprehension at the thought of his daughter dating well-known party animal Scott Disick, 34! But now, it appears the R&B legend is ready to take his discomfort to the next level! He and Sofia were attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards at the Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills on Nov. 9 when things took a truly awkward turn!

Things started out harmless enough. Sofia, dressed in a sharp white blazer and stunning chandelier earrings, proudly showed her support for her famous dad on the red carpet. “I’m so excited,” she told E! News. “The fact that I got to get dressed up and go walk a carpet with him is so exciting for me. I love to go places with him.” Head here for loads more pics of Sofia!

Then, Sofia was asked for her father’s reaction to the endless headlines about his daughter dating Scott and let’s just say things got uncomfortable fast! “He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she answered as her dad put his finger to his head, pretending it was a gun! Yikes!

“Lionel is especially worried for his young daughter,” an insider close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in the past. “Lionel loves Sofia dearly and doesn’t really know if he can trust Scott at all. Lionel doesn’t think Scott is a bad guy, he just doesn’t know him very well.”

