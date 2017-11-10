Kylie Jenner Fed Up With Keeping Pregnancy ‘A Secret’ — Her Face-off With Momager Kris

Are we in for a baby announcement soon?! A new report has surfaced that Kylie Jenner has had it with keeping her alleged secret pregnancy a secret! Here’s the details!

Dying to get to the bottom of all these pregnancy rumors swirling around Kylie Jenner?! You are definitely not alone! We’re hearing that the 20-year-old media maven is sick and tired of sneaking around to keep her supposed pregnancy under wraps! She’s reportedly feeling isolated and ready to let the world in on her big news! Head here for tons more pics of Kylie!

“Honestly, Kylie is just an emotional wreck right now,” a Kardashian source told Radar Online. “She does not know what to do or who to trust, and she is just so vulnerable right now. Her age is really starting to show.” That’s totally understandable! Kylie has JUST left her teens behind and now she’s reportedly about to embark upon parenthood! It’s got to be terrifying! Under those circumstances, who wouldn’t want to put an end to all the speculation!?

The insider went on to add that the youngest Jenner sister is only keeping the reported pregnancy a secret for her mother Kris Jenner, 62. But, it’s taking a toll on their relationship. “Kylie is just tired of being in hiding. She hates the fact that she has to keep it a big secret for Kris,” the insider shared. “It’s created a lot of tension between the two of them and there was already a lot of tension to begin with.”

As we previously reported, Ky’s also struggled with her potential baby daddy Travis Scott‘s, 25, absence while he’s away on tour. “Kylie definitely isn’t loving every minute of being pregnant, and she’s struggling with Travis being away so much,” a source told HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s doing everything he can to be supportive, but it’s difficult whilst he’s touring. Kylie’s been feeling very emotional, and lonely, and she can’t help worrying about what Travis is getting up to on tour.” Poor Kylie!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you convinced that she’s pregnant or no? Tell us your thoughts and theories below!