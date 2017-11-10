Kristen Stewart, Miranda Lambert & More Best Dressed Stars of The Week

This week was all about bright colors and lot of sparkle! From the CMA Awards to a Maybelline makeup launch, see pics of the best dressed stars this week!

Kristen Stewart is our best dressed of the week! She rocked this fabulous pair of bright pink Zuhair Murad’s high-waited pants with pleats from the Pre-Fall 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection. She paired it with a white crop top, but her edgy eye makeup and punk pixie is what juxtaposed the look to perfection! Miranda Lambert looked like a princes in an icy blue ballgown at the CMA Awards on November 8. Gigi Hadid was a ray of sunshine in yellow, one of fall’s hottest colors, at her Maybelline makeup launch party in London on Nov. 7. She rocked a mini, sequin dress and draped a bright yellow coat over the shoulders. Loved it! It might be fall but Kristen Bell was channeling spring in a floral Salvatore Ferragamo Spring-Summer 2017 runway look at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on November 9. Gorgeous!

Zendaya was white hot at the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch in New York on November 7. Ashley Graham also wowed in white at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in NYC on Nov. 6. Don’t be afraid of that winter white, girls! Viola Davis sparkled in a Alberta Ferretti gown at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 5. A show-stopper! Jenna Dewan-Tatum wore a gorgeous black Christian Siriano midi dress at the premiere for the film War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend in Los Angeles on November 6. Click through the gallery to see all of this week’s best dressed stars!

