Did Khloe Kardashian Get A Nose Job? Fans Freak Over Her Astounding Look In New Photo

Is that really you, Khloe Kardashans? Fans were buzzing after a pic seemed to show Koko with a new nose! Some said it was photoshopped while others suggested she went under the knife.

Nothing is ever simple in the life of Khloe Kardashian. The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an innocent picture of her cuddling with a precious pup on Nov. 9. “How cute is this little tater tot?” she captioned the Instagram shot. “Puppy love?” Indeed, both the dog and Khloe looked absolutely adorable, but fans were not focusing on the doggie. Instead, they were filling up the pic’s comment section with talk about Khloe’s nose!

“WTF has happened to your nose?” one user asked. “Why does your nose look pinched? [You are] a beauty leave your face alone!” another added. One user, with the name white.bread.barbie, said, “Dude. The chin, the nose, eyes the jawline… her entire face is completely different.” The response on Twitter was similar, with fans going “WTF” over Khloe’s nose. However, most of Khloe’s fans were supportive of this possible plastic surgery. “Who cares what you’ve done. You still look amazing.”

So, does anyone know the truth about Khloe’s nose? Maybe she was born with it; maybe it’s Maybelline? “Y’all ever heard of contour,” one user (with the brilliant name AwfulTaco) pointed out. Another fan jumped in, saying it wasn’t plastic surgery or Adobe Photoshop, but just a bit of makeup. “It’s def nose contour [because] you can see the definition of her nose top. Look closely.” So, perhaps Khloe decided to contour her nose a little sharper for this pic?

Wow, Khloe Kardashians nose job 😷 — Sarah Jacksen (@Sarah__lee96) November 10, 2017

Omg Khloe got her nose done 😩🤦🏽‍♀️😕 — Chazz Marie (@chazzmj) November 10, 2017

Khloe K. What have you done to your nose girl? — Hayden Todd (@haydenwilberger) November 10, 2017

Tf is up with Khloe’s nose https://t.co/ApQH7GRqF1 — Project Patch (@MsMicheleNicole) November 10, 2017

If this nose-nonsense is what Khloe gets for posting a puppy pic, no wonder she has kept her alleged pregnancy under wraps. Khloe is reportedly expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, but she hasn’t gone public with the news. Instead, whenever Khloe is spotted in the wild, she’s wearing a baggy shirt or an oversized coat. With every Internet detective dissecting every pixel of Khloe’s pics, can anyone blame her for trying to keep a low profile? More importantly — and something no one is really asking – who is that dog? Did Khloe just adopt a new pet?

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Did Khloe just contour her nose differently? Or do you think she got a nose job?