Kate Upton’s Wedding Hairstyle — Expert Tips On Wearing Your Hair Down On Your Wedding Day

Kate Upton looked picture perfect on her wedding day and now her hairstylist is revealing his top tips so you can copy her look! Click to see her wedding day style!

Kate Upton‘s wedding day was a fairytale in so many ways, and her gorgeous hairstyle was just one of the many perfect touches as she married world series champion baseball player Justin Verlander on November 4! Hairstylist John Ruggiero created a natural, romantic look for her big day and told HollywoodLife.com readers EXCLUSIVELY how you can wear your hair down without it going flat. “Weather is a key factor in this decision. If it’s humid, windy or raining, I’d opt for something up or even half up. The last thing you want to be worrying about is your hair on your wedding day! If you do choose to wear your hair down, I suggest a strong set. If you have thin hair, extensions are always a great option for holding volume and adding thickness. Going with your natural wave or texture is always helpful so when the sweat and the dancing kick in, you’re not going to look like a mess.”

John continued: “Wearing your hair down is beautiful but I strongly suggest keeping it simple and know that you’re going to need some touching up during the day. In Kate’s case, I touched up during the ceremony and I was around for any re-setting. Keep in mind that that may not be an option for most.” Here is exactly how he pulled off the glamorous look for Kate’s big day! If you want to copy her style for your wedding or another formal occasion, follow these steps:

“Prep hair by applying two pumps of Moroccanoil Treatment from mid-length to ends to set the perfect foundation for styling.

Spray Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light on roots to absorb any excess oil and buildup while creating subtle grit and texture.

Follow up by generously spraying the Moroccanoil Root Boost to the roots for full body volume and lift.

Take 1 ¼ inch sections and twist around a 1 inch curling iron creating waves throughout the head, spraying each section with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium.

Brush out each section starting from the back, working towards the front giving hair a light tease.

Take the right side of the hair and brush back securing with bobby pins to hold in place.

Tease the crown with Moroccanoil Boar Bristle Teasing Brush to create a base for the veil.

Finish with a light mist of Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong to set the style.”

As far as wearing your hair up or down based on the neckline of your dress, John told us: “I don’t believe in rules. I think it’s a matter of what looks right, what gives the bride the most confidence what makes her feel the most beautiful. After all, it’s her big day!”

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kate Upton’s hair at her wedding?