Kanye West Laughing Off Taylor Swift Diss Tracks — ‘Still Feels Like He Made Her Famous’

Kanye West, 40, refuses to let Taylor Swift, 27, get to him — no matter what. The pop star sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped her highly anticipated album on Nov. 10, especially after they heard her fiery track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” which seemed to address her feud with ‘Ye and Kim Kardashian, 37. Now, we’ve learned that “Kanye is laughing off Taylor’s mentions of him on her album,” a source close to Kimye tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has bigger things on his mind today, like the passing of his mother. His focus today has been on his wife, kids, family and mourning the tragic passing of his mom. Kanye is staying focused on all the good things in his life, his health and his future. The last thing he is worried about on this emotional day for him is firing back at Taylor.” Listen to our podcast for more details!

“He heard a small part of the new album last night and gave it a little laugh before quickly moving on,” our insider added. “If anything, Kanye still feels like he made Taylor famous. Kanye loves the fact that she is still singing about him, which in his mind, only reinforces his belief that he has a lot to do with Taylor’s career success.” Even though some fans were in shock over her passionate lyrics, many we’re absolutely loving how Taylor didn’t hold back in the least on her 15-track masterpiece also known as Reputation! “It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance,” she sings on track 13. “But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand, and therein lies the issue, friends don’t try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind twist you.” Hopefully, these two will eventually bury the hatchet!

Taylor seemingly addressed how she and Kanye made up after their 2009 VMAs awkward moment, only to end up in a feud again. Things have been especially tense between the two ever since Feb. 2016, when Yeezy dropped “Famous,” with a lyric about Taylor. He and Kim claimed that Taylor approved the contraversial lyric during a phone call, which Taylor denied, so Kim leaked the recordings of the call in summer 2016. Taylor later explained that Kanye didn’t tell her that he was going to call her “that b****,” and she didn’t hold back on her new album!

