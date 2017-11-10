Caution — dangerous curves ahead! Joseline Hernandez left little to the imagination in a wildly sexy video on Nov. 10, where she showed off her bare booty. The former ‘L&HH’ star nearly broke the internet!

Cake, cake, cake! Joseline Hernandez, 31, caused a stir when she took to Instagram on Nov. 10, tempting fans with a new look at one of her hottest photo shoots ever. The Puerto Rican Princess was clearly feelin’ herself while posing up a storm, clad in a tiny thong and sheer lace top. “#puertoricanprincess #flashbackfriday #Slay #sickestbitchinlife 😜😜😜😜 I’m bout to drop #SLay,” she captioned the red-hot video, which put her bare booty on full display. The reality star looked absolutely stunning with her voluminous waves and flawless makeup, opting for the perfect accessories for the special occasion. Her fans were going nuts in the comment section, complimenting her body and taking notice of her enviable backside. See celebs who have wowed in lingerie, here.

“Lmao she about to rip her ass cheek off and serve it to us for dinna,” one fan wrote, while others were speaking up for different reasons. “I love you girl but you guys needs to stop it with these implants and injections,” another comment read. “They messing u all up!” Either way, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star didn’t pay attention to her nay-sayers and is clearly enjoying the fruits of her successes. Joseline has been staying on her grind and dedicating herself to fitness, last sharing impressive pics of her chiseled post-baby body months after giving birth to her precious daughter Bonnie Bella in Dec. 2016. She and Stevie J, 46, recently made headlines for their custody battle, but hopefully they’ve worked out a better agreement!

Joseline has been working hard to fulfill her dreams after quitting the hit VH1 show, working on expanding her brand and dropping hot new music as a Latin recording artist. The Puerto Rican Princess appears to have no regrets about leaving the L&HH franchise. “You ever played that game where [when] you take a piece out, everything crumbles?” she asked while appearing on Atlanta-based morning chat show Sister Circle in Oct. 2017. “I’ma tell you what happens [to] Love & Hip Hop without Joseline Hernandez. It’s like the Jenga game. Take that one piece out, you all gone.”

