Jennifer Lopez Twerks, Dances On A Pole & Flaunts Abs In Sexy ‘Amor Amor Amor’ Video

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got — she’s still, she’s still Jenny from the block, which is exactly why Jennifer Lopez returned to NYC and took over a subway in her video for ‘Amor Amor Amor’.

Jennifer Lopez, who believe it or not is 48-years-old, brought the heat for her new music video, during which she can be seen dancing on a pole in a subway and flaunting her sexy 6-pack abs while singing the lyrics to “Amor Amor Amor“. It’s one of the hottest videos we’ve ever seen from J.Lo and it may be because she upped the sex factor in her NYC subway-set concoction! In the nearly 4-minute video, Jennifer proves how she keeps in shape as she gyrates and twerks with a group of backup dancers who appear to be half her age. Funny enough, despite the large age difference, they needed to keep up with her. J.Lo also uses the subway poles as a dance prop, while showing off her fierce dance moves in a crop top. Click here to see more pics of Jennifer Lopez in her video!

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Wisin, who’s featured heavily in the song, also appeared in the video. He actually takes part in a dance-off with Jennifer, before they end up climbing into a fancy car together. “Amor Amor Amor” is the second single off the album Por Primera Vez, which Jennifer is working on with ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s also the star’s second full-length Spanish album and her ninth studio album. The song is rumored to be about her current love, Alex Rodriguez. Nothing has been confirmed, but the lyrics seem to speak for themselves.

Plus, Jennifer confirmed her new album is all about romance! “It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are,” the singer told HOLA! USA of the Spanish-language album. “There’s always a new beginning. I really love singing in Spanish. There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We’re all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?”

