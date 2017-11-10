Jennifer Lopez Drops Romantic New Single ‘Amor Amor Amor’ & It’s So About Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez just dropped a new single, and it’s a total banger. Listen to her new love song ‘Amor Amor Amor’ here, and try to tell us it isn’t dedicated to Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, are definitely one of the hottest couples of the year, and JLo definitely just professes her undying love for her BF in her new song “Amor Amor Amor.” So sweet — listen to the fresh track below! “Amor Amor Amor” is the second single (after “Ni Tu Ni Yo”) from JLo’s upcoming album Por Prima Vez. “It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are,” the singer told HOLA! USA of the Spanish-language album. “There’s always a new beginning.” Love it!

“I really love singing in Spanish,” JLo added. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that’s such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We’re all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?”

By the way, we’ve heard that both JLo and A-Rod have wedding bells on the brain, though they’re not in a rush. “They are both still getting acclimated with each other’s kids, and they just want everything to be perfect,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “They know that special things take time, so there is no rush. Everything is going smoothly right now.” 2018 is right around the corner, so we’ll see what the year brings! See more recent pics of Jennifer and Alex here.

