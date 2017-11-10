What year is it? According to how young Janet Jackson looked at the OUT100 Gala, it’s really 1992. The 51-year-old music icon looked timeless – literally – while rocking a hot jumpsuit on the red carpet.

Someone better check to see if Janet Jackson is a Time Lord or a Highlander or immortal, because the 51-year-old singer looked decades younger than that while attending OUT Magazine’s OUT100 Celebration Gala in New York City on Nov. 9. In the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday, Janet looked like she took a break from recording Janet in 1992 to accept Out’s Music Icon Award in 2017. With a black jumpsuit with furry shoulder pads and a train fit for a queen, the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer wowed all those in attendance. If that wasn’t enough, she brought out all the feels after humbly accepting her award.

“Words are necessary and mine are few so I’m going to try and speak from my heart,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “My heart says thank you, your appreciation means the world to me. My heart says thank you for being and having the courage to be who you are. Thank you for giving others the courage to be who they are.”

“My heart says so much of today’s public discourse is ugly, so much prejudice, so much bullying, so much narrow minded bigotry but then my heart says look at you people here tonight. You’re so loving, so giving, so willing to let the world know that differences don’t matter. Differences are beautiful, diversity is a gift,” she said, before ending the speech with a bit of Ms. Jackson flair. “I would like to say, everywhere I go, every smile I see, I know you are there, smiling back at me.”

It’s official: Janet can do anything. It’s hard to think that less than a year ago, she was pregnant with her son, Eissa Al Mana. Yet, nine months after welcoming him into the world, she’s dropped the baby weight (50 pounds!) and back on the red carpet as if the last two decades didn’t happen. Will she take her post-baby body back to the Super Bowl? With Justin Timberlake, 36, returning to play the Halftime show in 2018, 13 years after the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” exposed Janet’s nipple to the world. Justin is considering getting Janet to join him, but as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Janet’s leaning towards saying “no” to any possible invite. Seems that’s one thing she’s happy to leave in the past.

