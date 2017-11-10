Whoops! Michelle slips and falls on the kitchen floor right in front of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 10 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen All-Stars.’ Watch now!

Michelle wants to have full control in the kitchen, but things don’t exactly go as planned. When she goes to put the lamb in the convection oven, she takes a tumble! She slips and falls to the floor. All the girls of Team Red ask Michelle if she’s OK. Michelle gets right back up and says she’s fine. She manages to not ruin the lamb and sticks the two pieces into the convection oven! What a pro!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero watches the fall go down from her seat. Hey, at least Michelle didn’t let her little tumble get to her! “Michelle is going to have a bruise on her ass,” Manda says in our EXCLUSIVE clip. Thankfully, the lamb is perfect. Chef Gordon Ramsay commends Michelle for her “beautifully cooked” lamb.

The remaining chefs meet at DeSano Pizzeria and learn about their next challenge, where they will be given thirty minutes to create a pizza inspired by their assigned country. Marino, the owner of the pizzeria and Hell’s Kitchen Maître D’, joins Chef Ramsay and special guest judge, Steve Samson, Head Chef at Sotto in Los Angeles, to determine the winning team. A special double decker tour of Hollywood and a visit to the famous Magic Castle awaits the winners, while the losing team must help prepare the kitchen for Italian night. Later during dinner service, Melissa and Victoria’s Secret model, Devon Windsor, join as special guests, and while both teams struggle, one ultimately just can’t keep up in the all- new “A Little Slice of Hell” episode of Hell’s Kitchen airing Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

