Izzie Stevens may not be walking the halls of Grey Sloan anymore, but she hasn’t been forgotten. During the 300th episode, Alex thinks about his ex and wishes her well in an emotional scene with Jo. Grab your tissues!

The 300th episode revolved around a trio of Izzie, George, and Cristina look-alikes who are admitted to the hospital. The Izzie look-alike definitely catches Alex by surprise. Even though the patient reminds him of Izzie, Alex isn’t looking to get back in touch with his ex. The real Izzie left the show back in season 6, and it’s been years since Alex and Izzie have talked to each other. When Jo tells Alex that it’s OK to want to talk to Izzie, Alex admits he doesn’t want ruin the life he’s imagined for her.

“I don’t need to call her,” Alex says. “I know how she is. She’s married with three kids, and she lives somewhere, I think, uh, kind of woodsy? And she’s a surgeon and she goes to work every day, so she refuses to hire help so her house is always a mess, and it has Christmas decorations all over it because she won’t let her husband take them down. It smells like muffins, and she’s, she’s smiling. When I picture her, she’s always smiling. I don’t need to call her because I want it to stay that way. I picture her as happy as I am with you… It’s way better than wondering.”

Are you full-on sobbing right now? It’s totally OK if you are. Even though they’re no longer together, Alex and Izzie remain one of the most beloved couples Grey’s Anatomy has ever had. No fan will ever forget the moment Alex picked up Izzie and held her after Denny died in season 2. It’s great to see that Alex still cares about Izzie and hopes she has the perfect life she always wanted.

