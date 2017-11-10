George Takei Accused Of Sexually Assaulting & Groping Male Model, 23, In 1981

Former actor Scott R. Brunton has come forward to claim TV icon George Takei groped him in 1981, when he was 23. Here’s Scott’s story.

Truly shocking. Another Hollywood star has been named in new allegations of sexual assault, adding to an ever growing list including the likes of Kevin Spacey, 58, Harvey Weinstein, 65, and Louis C.K., 50. Former model and actor Scott. R. Brunton alleges that TV legend George Takei, 80, sexually assaulted him in 1981. Brunton claims the groping occurred after a night of drinking that ended at Takei’s LA apartment. Head here for more pics of the Star Trek actor.

While sipping a second round of drinks, Brunton alleges he began feeling “feeling very disoriented and dizzy.” He says he passed out in a beanbag chair soon after. When he woke up next, he alleges Takei was undressing him. “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”

Brunton says he quickly left the apartment and slept in his car until he felt sober enough to drive. “I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked,” he stated. “I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

These new allegations against Takei are all the more troubling because when Spacey was met with a tidal wave of accusations, the older actor stepped forward to decry Spacey’s abuse of his position. “When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong,” Takei told THR on Oct. 30. “For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way. Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”

The house certainly seems to be collapsing. https://t.co/h0KRgPeBgO — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked by Brunton’s story as we are? Let us know below.