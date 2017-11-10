Eminem Makes Epic Return To Rap With Help From Beyonce — Listen To ‘Walk On Water’ Collab

Red alert!! Eminem is back in the rap game with some help from a very special guest: Beyonce! Listen to his surprisingly heartfelt and revelatory song, ‘Walk On Water’ here.

Eminem‘s rapping about walking on water, but his new song is pure fire. Slim Shady is back in a big way after teasing his comeback for the better part of a year, and we couldn’t be more stoked about the news. “Walk On Water” is the classic Eminem that we know and love with a needed update, courtesy of one Beyonce Knowles. Needless to say, the raw and emotional song is absolute perfection. Listen to it yourself on Spotify and dare us to be wrong!

“Walk On Water” is a frank look into Marshall Mather’s experience trying to write again, trying to be great, and the struggles that he’s faced since his debut. Beyonce opens the song by soulfully singing, “I walk on water, but I ain’t Jesus. I walk on water, but only when it freezes.” What Eminem has written is a song about how kids look up to him as a god, but he’s just a person. He later raps about how this song needs to be perfect “not to tarnish my legacy,” and the pressure that he feels trying to make a comeback. As Beyonce sings the hook, there’s something faint in the background.

It’s Eminem shuffling papers, trying to find the lyrics for his next verse. You can hear him quietly saying “sh*t,” too. At one point, he raps about the decline of his career after his major success when he was younger. “I’m terrified to let you down. If I walk on water I’ll drown.” Beyonce sings. This is actually heartbreaking.

