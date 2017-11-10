Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Blonde Makeover & Shares Hottest Booty-Baring Snap Ever

Me-ow! Emily Ratajkowski looked drop-dead gorgeous while debuting her new light hair makeover via Instagram on Nov. 10, shortly after flashing major skin in a booty-ful snap!

Another day, another red-hot photo shoot with Emily Ratajkowski. The model, 26, sent hearts racing when she showcased her sexy new blonde hair on Nov. 10, while flaunting cleavage in an unbuttoned denim top which fell off her shoulders. She ditched her iconic chestnut locks for a fresh ombre-hued wig and looked absolutely flawless. “[Blondes] Do they have more fun tho?” Emily asked her fans. Of course, she can rock both styles to the fullest, but her followers were totally living for her new ‘do. Emily must be in the holiday spirit, since she treated the world to an eye-full, even sharing a revealing booty-baring shot to Instagram only a few hours prior. Work it! See pics of stars with the wildest hair makeovers, here.

The Gone Girl actress is a total trend-setter and she set the Twittersphere ablaze when she showed off her enviable backside, while posing in a gray satin dress. (Click to see, here). Emily slayed while going braless for the special occasion, sporting a dainty body chain which hugged her curves to perfection. Fans are loving how she always steps up the bar with her fashion cues. Emily has recently been wearing several different wigs while filming her next flick, Lying & Stealing, over the last month. Emily will be playing an aspiring actress and clearly, she’s been keeping busy with her sky-rocketing career!

Emily has been staying on her grind all year-long, recently appearing in a music video for Tyga, 27. She channeled her inner Sasha Fierce while being featured in the one-minute clip for his seductive track “Tequila Kisses.” Emily last served up the heat with her risqué Halloween costume! She turned heads in her racy ensemble at a star-studded bash on Oct. 29, by wearing a plunging sheer bodysuit and nipple pasties.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emily’s blonde makeover? Tell us, below!