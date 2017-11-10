Ed Westwick: Production Of Future Projects Suspended After Shocking Rape Allegations

After two women alleged they were raped by Ed Westwick, the BBC has temporarily pulled the plug on his current projects. The news comes after the LAPD confirmed they are investigating one of the rape claims.

Ed Westwick, 30, could be out of a job after two women came forward to accuse him of alleged rape. The BBC announced on Friday, Nov. 10, that it will not air the upcoming Agatha Christie special Ordeal by Innocence, as the LAPD investigates one of the sexual assault allegations into the actor. Ordeal by Innocence is slated to be an important production surrounding BBC’s Christmas lineup, so, the timing couldn’t be worse. Filming on another series Westwick stars in, White Gold, has also been halted in light of the alleged rape claims. White Gold is available on Netflix outside of the U.K.

The BBC said in a statement [via our sister site, Variety]: “These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment, but until these matters are resolved we will not include ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ in the schedules. The independent production company making ‘White Gold’ has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

Westwick also has a recurring role in the American-British drama series Snatch, alongside Rupert Grint, 29. The series — which is aired digitally on Crackle network in the U.S. and on AMC’s U.K — has been picked up for a second season. However, Westwick’s role is unknown since the emergence of the two alleged rape claims.

Chaos eroded on Nov. 6 when Kristina Cohen took to Facebook to share a lengthy story about allegedly being raped by Westwick in 2014. She claimed he sexually assaulted her when she visited his home three years ago. Soon after, Westwick released a statement on Twitter, in which he denied the shocking allegations. “I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Following Cohen’s claims and the actor’s denial, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they’ve opened an investigation into the rape allegations made by Cohen, and two other witnesses, against Westwick.

Then, less than 24 hours after Cohen’s claims, actress Aurelie Wynn [formerly known as Aurelie Marie Cao] took to Facebook to share her story of allegedly being raped by Westwick. She too claimed Westwick raped her in 2014, as did Cohen. Westwick released a statement denying Wynn’s claims, which read: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and probably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who would ever conclude that I had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

