Dream Kardashian Turns 1: Happy B-Day To Rob & Blac Chyna’s Daughter — See Her Cutest Pics

Where has the time gone? Dream Kardashian is officially 1 year old! The precious daughter of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna is such a sweetie, and we’re celebrating her big day by looking back at her cutest moments!

The Kardashian heiress is celebrating her first birthday! Dream Kardashian turned one year old on Nov. 10, and we cannot believe how much she’s grown over the past 365 days. Despite her young age, baby Dream had an active year, which she can thank her famous parents, Blac Chyna 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, for. From Disneyland trips to bundles of adorable new clothes, the tot has definitely been spoiled — in the sweetest way possible of course — and we can’t say we blame her mom and dad, I mean, just LOOK at the precious face! Click here to see adorable moments between Dream, Rob, and Chyna.

Even though Dream’s parents split not long after she was born, the birthday girl has still gotten to spend amble time with BOTH Rob and Chyna — sometimes even at the same time! In fact, for Rob’s first Father’s Day, the family-of-three spent hours together at Disneyland, and the pics were beyond adorable! “Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙,” Rob captioned a photo of Dream rocking a tiny Minnie Mouse cap. There’s no question Rob is a proud dad, as his Instagram page is filled with cute pics of his mini-me little girl. As a whole, Rob and Chyna made sure to thoroughly document Dream’s first year through photos, which allowed fans to see her first Halloween, her first time in the pool, and even her first Christmas!

Even before she was born, Dream was in the spotlight. And of course, being a baby celebrity and all, the infant has been showered with lavish gifts from day one. Remember how her aunt and uncle, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, sent her teeny-tiny Yeezy shoes the day she was born? SO cute! We can only imagine how Dream will celebrate this milestone b-day with her family — we can’t wait to see the pics!

