Hero Dad Fires Gunshots & Chases Down Teens Trying To Kidnap His Daughter, 17

Dad to the rescue! Terry Brackney prevented his 17-year-old daughter from being kidnapped by firing gunshots at the group who fled directly into a police trap. Get the details about the close call here!

Someone get this father an award for dad of the year! Terry Brackney, 51 heroically saved his 17-year-old daughter Amber Brackney from being kidnapped outside of their Florida home on Nov. 7. When Amber left their house in Crestview, FL, she found her driveway was blocked off by barrels. She figured out a way to maneuver around the barrels to get onto the street without ever stepping foot out of her car. It’s a good thing she never left her vehicle, because moments later her father heard a racket outside, and after running out with a gun in tow, he found a group of teens trying to force themselves into her garage. He opened fire on the gang, who all fled into the woods, according to Okaloose County Sheriff’s Office. See a picture of Terry below.

A neighbor who witnessed a ‘suspicious car’ fleeing, called the authorities who stopped the 2016 White Jeep Liberty that was carrying Keilon Johnson, 19, Ausin French, 17, Tyree Johnson, 16, and Kamauri Horn, 15, along with a knife, guns, and a roll of tape. The police suspect the teens had formed a plan to kidnap Amber by attempting to trick her into getting out of her car and moving the barrels, so they could then grab her. “The goal was to first force her out of her car by blocking the road with barrels and garbage cans,” a statement from the Okaloose County Sheriff’s Office said. “They then planned to head to her house, confront and subdue her father — who they believed to be wealthy — and rob the home.”

Terry later found that the boys had unscrewed some of the security lights, which could have possibly been for a second kidnapping attempt. All four suspects have been charged with attempted kidnapping and an attempted home invasion robbery. Keilon, the only defendant of legal age, was submitted to Okaloosa County Jail, while the remainder of the group were sent to be held at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility. Wow, that was a serious close call! Good thing Amber outsmarted the gang and Terry was so vigilant about chasing them off!

