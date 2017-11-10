Mariah Carey’s Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka Accused Of Reportedly Ruining Her Life

Mariah Carey reportedly has a new manager — her boyfriend! But mixing business with pleasure might not be the best idea. Mimi’s man Bryan Tanaka reportedly has no idea what he’s doing. Will he destroy Mariah’s career?

It looks like Mariah Carey, 47, has a new manager! The singer ended her three-year professional relationship with manager Stella Bulochnikov, on Nov. 4, and it seems that she’s now choosing to mix her personal life in with her professional life. Mariah’s 34-year-old boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has reportedly taken the reigns on Mimi’s life — and was allegedly the very reason she and her former manager cut ties. “Bryan is behind the whole split between Mariah and Stella. Bryan believes that he should be the one running Mariah’s day-to-day life, and he’s been orchestrating Stella’s exit for a long time,” a source told Page Six. “There’s no secret that some people are happy she’s out of the picture.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mariah’s rep for comment, but has not heard back at this time. A spokesperson denied to Page Six that Bryan is managing Mariah’s career, but didn’t comment on who actually is.

So, is hiring her younger man the best move for Mariah’s career? “The boyfriend backup dancer definitely isn’t the right person to run her career. He’s definitely no Tommy Mottola,” the paper’s source said, referring to Mariah’s ex-husband and former manager. Another insider also expressed concern over the decision to let Bryan run MC’s career. “This is a full-on Britney-and-Kevin Federline situation. Brian is a backup dancer, and knows nothing about managing an iconic artist,” the source explained. “Mariah is in love with Bryan and is like a schoolgirl around him. He has totally manipulated the situation to take over her life and push out everyone else, and Mariah just can’t see it.” Apparently Mariah’s even paying Bryan $12,000 a week for taking on the responsibility of making her decisions! See pictures of the couple here.

These new management reports come less than a week after the vocalist and her manager Stella parted ways. “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” a statement from Stella said, as reported by Variety. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.” Hopefully Mariah will have more success with whoever truly is her next manager!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bryan should have control over Mariah’s life? Let us know below!