Ariel Winter: Haters Accuse Her Of Wanting To ‘Change’ Her Body For ‘Attention’

Ariel Winter’s fans can’t handle how hard she’s hitting the gym lately, and they let her know exactly how they feel by asking her some pretty tough questions on Instagram.

Just three days ago, Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 19, took to Instagram to announce she had gone “back to the gym” after some time away from it. And while that seems like something to celebrate, her fans — or should we say haters? — decided to accuse her of only wanting to change her body for the sake of getting attention! “Why are people so obsessed over trying to have a big butt?!? No, seriously,” one Instagram commenter wrote on the video Ariel posted, in which she can be seen doing a number of deadlifts with a light-weighted barbell. And another said, “Giiiiiirl you try way too hard for attention.” Ouch!

Sadly, the nasty comments didn’t stop there. For example, one hater said, “Man you are something else. You got body we get it,” while another added, “You don’t need to be an #attentionseeker.” We can’t believe Ariel receives so much hate on Instagram, but according to the comments we’ve seen, her followers are just worried that her new obsession with working out and sculpting her body is a sign she’s “giving in” to the Hollywood body ideal. See photos of Ariel Winter’s sexiest Halloween costumes over the years right here.

Fortunately, some of Ariel’s TRUE fans came to her defense and asked the haters to stop bashing the actress. “People need to stop hating on her and let her be she a beautiful woman with a beautiful body,” one person wrote. And another added, “Why so much hate? She looks really good. Hot.” We couldn’t agree more! Keep it up, Ariel.

