Miranda Lambert’s BF Blasts Garth Brooks For Lip Syncing At CMAs: This ‘Truly Offends Me’

Anderson East is NOT happy that Garth Brooks was lip syncing at the CMA Awards, and he threw major shade toward the country music legend about it on Twitter.

Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend, Anderson East, proudly attended the CMA Awards with her on Nov. 8, but he had one big problem with the show: Garth Brooks didn’t sing live during his performance. “I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night…this truly offends me,” he tweeted. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.” OUCH, super harsh! While Garth was onstage during the awards show, fans immediately noticed he was lip syncing, but afterward, he explained that he had a valid excuse.

The iconic singer was in the midst of playing 12 shows in just 10 days and he was feeling sick, so he simply could not sing to the ability he needed to on an award show. “We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip sync,” he revealed. “And we decided to lip sync it. My voice just isn’t going anywhere and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.” At the end of the show, Garth took home the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, for the second year in a row, and his voice was noticeably hoarse as he gave his acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Miranda didn’t comment on whether or not she agrees with her boyfriend’s opinion, but by looking through her ‘liked’ tweets, its clear she’s a big fan of Garth. She favorited his wife, Trisha Yearwood’s, congratulatory message, which read, “So proud of my husband, no words! Entertainer of the Year and the love of my life xoxo.” Awww!

I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me. I was told country music is three chords and the truth. https://t.co/jucvh4xmpy — Anderson East (@Andersoneast) November 10, 2017

